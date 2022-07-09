After Vivo, Xiaomi faces ED heat; approaches Karnataka HC to be sent back
Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi's India branch has been directed to approach the 'competent authority' in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's seizure of ₹5,551.27 crore from its bank accounts and the company's attempts to secure a reprieve from the courts.
Xiaomi had approached the court after the ED froze its bank accounts alleging violation of Section 4 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA. The ED alleged Xiaomi had illegally transferred money outside India in the guise of royalty payments.
In response to the Chinese company's plea, on July 5, Karnataka high court Justice SG Pandit pointed out that a resolution mechanism existed within FEMA itself. "The authorised officer (in this case ED), after passing seizure order, is required to place seizure order with entire/relevant material before competent authority within 30 days from date of such seizure," the court ruled.
The authority then has 180 days to resolve the dispute. Xiaomi can appeal the competent authority's orders if it desires but cannot approach the high court at this time, it was said.
"The competent authority appointed is directed to issue notice of hearing to the petitioner, hear parties concerned and pass appropriate order... within a period of 60 days..." the court added.
On interim relief, the court asked Xiaomi to use money in the frozen accounts for its day-to-day purposes, but said no money from the accounts could be sent abroad as royalty.
The battle between Xiaomi and the ED erupted in May after bank accounts were frozen.
Xiaomi has accused the ED of recording statements 'under coercion' and filing charges - foreign exchange violations - as an 'afterthought'. The company has insisted it abides by all Indian laws and is 'fully compliant with all the regulations'. The ED called these charges 'untrue and baseless'.
The ED this week also raided smartphone makers Vivo, another Chinese company, over alleged financial irregularities and froze its bank accounts. Vivo India approached the Delhi high court on Friday to challenge it, saying the move was 'bad in law' and would harm business operations.
The court on Friday asked the ED to consider allowing Vivo to operate its bank accounts for certain payments, but posted the challenge against the freezing of its accounts for Wednesday.
(With agency inputs)
-
Delhi traffic police issue advisory for movements during ‘Sankalp March’
Vehicular movements will remain affected from 11am till late afternoon today in many parts of central Delhi, especially on roads around Mandi House and Jantar Mantar due to a “ Samvidhan Sankalp March” led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory regarding their arrangements for the event to ensure motorists face less inconvenience.
-
After decade, Himachal Pradesh gets its own disaster response force
Caught in red-tape for a decade, Himachal Pradesh, which is prone to natural disasters, has finally got its own state disaster response force (SDRF). Also watch: Survivors narrate horror after Amarnath cloudburst; 16 dead, 40 still missing Himachal Pradesh Police have drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF. The Kangra district administration has transferred 11.5 acres near Dharamshala for setting up the SDRF station, which will comprise 64 police personnel.
-
Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police
A 23-year-old man from Delhi's New Usmanpur area was shot dead on Friday night during an encounter with police and his three associates have been arrested while the police were trying to nab the attackers of a man who succumbed to an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar's injuries, police said. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil. Police said that on Friday, around 8.30pm, the team noticed an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar.
-
CUET 2022: Enthusiasm and nerves in equal dose for Delhi’s young aspirants
The recent class XII graduates in the city are gearing up to be part of history, as they prepare to appear for the first ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 15 and August 10, for undergraduate courses. And those youngsters who are hopeful of getting into Delhi University, the test acts as an alternative to the university's old cut-off process.
-
38 king cobra eggs hatch at Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park
The Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore may be closed to visitors till Monday due to heavy rainfall that has flooded low-lying enclosures, but it is still welcoming new arrivals - 38 of them, infact. Eggs laid 75 days ago by an eight-year-old king cobra - Nagini - hatched over Thursday and Friday, providing a boost to animal conservationists. A similar project was sanctioned in 2010. The 2021/22 project was the second.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics