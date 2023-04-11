Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Attack on federal system': Congress lashes out at BJP on K'taka-Maha border row

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 11, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Congress party blamed the ruling BJP for the ongoing dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra states over allocation of border villages near Belagavi.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that they have illegally formed the government in Maharashtra. The Congress party also blamed the ruling BJP for the ongoing dispute between Karnataka and its neighboring Maharashtra states over allocation of border villages near Belagavi.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and the state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting in New Delhi at December last year. (PTI)
The Congress party tweeted, “The BJP's 40% commission government in Karnataka and the immorally formed government in Maharashtra are attacking the federal system of our country. They are fueling inter-state conflicts, as seen in the row between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belagavi.” It also stressed that the people of Karnataka will hit back at the BJP in upcoming assembly elections. “But the people of Karnataka won't be fooled—they'll hit back at the ballot box,” the Congress party further tweeted.

Last month, the Maharashtra government's decision to implement its health insurance scheme in the 865 border villages in Karnataka sparked a row once again. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai "unpardonable offence" and said he would raise the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In December, Union home minister Amit Shah called for a meeting between the two Chief Ministers, after which he said both had agreed not to make any claims and counterclaims on the border issue till the Supreme Court had decided on the matter.

supreme court amit shah maharashtra bharatiya janata party karnataka assembly elections government basavaraj bommai resolution indian national congress belagavi dispute allocation k'taka + 12 more
