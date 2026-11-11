Bengaluru, A bank appraiser was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments pledged by customers with the bank and fraudulently opening gold loan accounts using fake ornaments, police said on Wednesday. Bank appraiser arrested for stealing 1.2 kg gold pledged by customers

The accused was identified as Pavan Kumar , a resident of Doddaballapura, they said.

The case came to light after the bank's regional manager lodged a complaint at Rajanukunte police station on October 9.

In her complaint, the regional manager alleged that the accused had fraudulently opened gold loan accounts in the names of other individuals and pledged fake gold ornaments in those accounts, thereby cheating the bank of ₹35.40 lakh.

According to police, she further alleged that the accused had stolen a total of 1 kg and 198 grams of gold ornaments pledged by various customers against their gold loans and subsequently pledged the stolen ornaments at different places to get money.

A case was registered at Rajanukunte police station in this regard.

During the investigation, police conducted inquiries from various angles and gathered information about the accused through their informants.

"On October 13, the accused was taken into custody from his residential house near Rojipura Gate in Doddaballapura and subjected to interrogation, during which he confessed to his involvement in the case," a senior police officer said.

The accused was subsequently produced before a court and taken into 10 days of police custody for further interrogation, he said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had pledged the stolen gold ornaments at four jewellery shops in Rajanukunte and two in Doddaballapura, the officer said.

Based on the information provided by the accused, police recovered 1 kg and 198 grams of gold ornaments from two jewellery shops in Rajanukunte and two in Doddaballapura between October 14 and 22, he said.

The recovered gold ornaments are valued at ₹1.80 crore, police said.

Following the seizure, the accused was remanded to judicial custody.

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