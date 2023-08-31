In an unfortunate incident, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer Shivakumar, who was injured in a recent fire accident passed away on Wednesday evening. He suffered severe burns on his body during the fire accident at BBMP’s headquarters in Bengaluru a few days ago. BBMP chief engineer who was injured in the fire accident dies at Bengaluru.

According to the civic body, Shivakumar was a superintendent engineer of BBMP’s stormwater drain department and he was also heading the Quality Assistance Lab (QAL). He joined BBMP in 2005. The injured in the BBMP office fire accident were getting treated at Victoria hospital but Shivakumar was moved to the Apollo hospital after his condition turned out to be serious. On Wednesday evening, the hospital management declared him dead. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar paid his condolences to the family of the deceased.

On August 12, a fire broke out at the Quality Control Lab of the BBMP head office, located at Hudson Circle in Bengaluru that injured at least nine BBMP staff members.

An FIR in relation to the incident lodged at Halasuru Gate police station, based on a complaint filed by Chief Engineer K Prahlad, under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others due to negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The preliminary investigation has revealed that there were discrepancies in the use of Benzene solution, a critical element in bitumen, that have contributed to the fire.