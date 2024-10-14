Bengaluru boy, 7, dies after collision with cargo vehicle while playing in Chamarajpet

A seven-year-old boy lost his life in an accident while playing in a narrow lane in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, on Saturday. Representational Image

A video circulating on social media shows the child running when a cargo vehicle approached from behind. After colliding with a parked motorcycle, he fell, and the vehicle subsequently crushed his head.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene, and a woman was able to pull the boy from under the wheel, but he was found lying in a pool of blood.

The video was originally shared by ‘Karnataka Portfolio’ on X(formerly Twitter). However, HT.com could not independently verify it.

Trigger warning: This content may contain distressing themes related to a tragic incident.

Recently, an assistant engineer with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been suspended and a notice has been issued to the executive engineer following the collapse of a park gate, which led to the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Niranjan, a fifth grade student at BBMP school, died after a gate collapsed on him at a playground in Malleswaram. According to the police, the incident took place at 4pm when the boy attempted to open the gate to enter the playground. According to eyewitnesses, he had arrived at Rajashekara playground on his bicycle and was trying to open the gate to enter when it collapsed, causing fatal head injuries.

A case was registered under BNS section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) against BBMP officials.

