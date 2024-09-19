Bengaluru love triangle turns violent: Man stabs girlfriend's former boss in park

A Bengaluru cloth merchant was stabbed by his former employee’s boyfriend at KEB Park in BTM Layout, just a day after he proposed to her. Representational image

According to an Indian Express report, the victim, identified as Hitendra Kumar, is currently recovering in a private hospital in Bengaluru and is reportedly out of danger.

The accused, Siddu, 27, and his girlfriend have been arrested by the Suddagunte Palya police on charges of attempted murder, the report added.

The police said the incident happened around 9 pm on Sunday when Siddu approached Kumar, who was with the woman in the park, and tried to stab him in the neck. Kumar dodged the attack, but Siddu managed to stab him in the stomach before fleeing with the woman. the Indian Express reported.

Preliminary probe highlights

Initial investigations suggest that the woman had worked at Kumar’s cloth shop in Jayanagar for a few months before leaving the job due to personal reasons. Kumar reportedly developed feelings for her and called her on Saturday to confess his love. The two agreed to meet at the park, where Kumar proposed, claiming that the woman accepted his proposal.

The following day, Kumar arranged to meet her again at the same park. Upon learning of the proposal, Siddu, in a fit of rage, confronted Kumar and attacked him with a sharp object.

The investigation is underway.

In another case, Bengaluru Police recently arrested 29-year-old Pavitra Suresh and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Lovlish, for conspiring to murder her mother, Jayalakshmi, and fabricating a story to make it appear as though her death was accidental.

