Bengaluru Police charges dentist with murder for throwing daughter off building

The Bengaluru Police filed a charge sheet of 193 pages against a dentist, who allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her off the fourth floor of an apartment in August. The horrific CCTV footage of a woman throwing the child went viral on social media and police arrested her immediately.

According to media reports, Sushma Bharadwaj admitted to her crime. During the investigation, Sushma claimed that she was suffering from clinical depression due to the medical condition of her daughter. However, a group of doctors from NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences) examined the accused and certified that she was fit and fine. The accused was allegedly unhappy with the medical condition of her daughter as she had to sacrifice her professional life to take care of her daughter.

The reports claimed that the accused allegedly tried to abandon her daughter by leaving her in an Orissa train at Majestic railway station of Bengaluru, a month before the incident. She reportedly then staged a scene and complained that her child went missing at the railway station. Police have included everything in the charge sheet and collected the CCTV footage of the murder and railway station to submit to the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON