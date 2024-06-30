Bengaluru reports its first dengue-related death this year: Report

Bengaluru recorded its first confirmed dengue-related death since January on Saturday amid a recent surge in cases, a senior official confirmed. Additionally, an 80-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, who had breast and colon cancer, exhibited dengue symptoms but did not die from the disease. (HT File Photo)

The victim, aged 27 and residing in CV Raman Nagar, succumbed to the vector-borne disease. Prior to this, the city reported two suspected dengue deaths on Friday, prompting authorities to launch a death audit today to determine the exact causes.

"He was admitted at Manipal Hospital on June 25 with a history of fever and died on June 27 due to severe dengue with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Health Officer Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madni told PTI.

Additionally, an 80-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, who had breast and colon cancer, exhibited dengue symptoms but did not die from the disease, clarified the official.

"We have received reports. Out of the two suspected deaths due to dengue, one has been confirmed and it is the first case of dengue death in Bengaluru since January," he added.

Acknowledging the rising dengue cases across the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials on Tuesday to prioritize the detection and treatment of the viral infection.

Since January, Bengaluru has documented 1,743 cases of dengue, while the state as a whole reported 5,374 cases and five deaths by June 24, according to the chief minister's office.

(With inputs from PTI)