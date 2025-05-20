Bengaluru traffic cop killed as KSRTC bus overturns, crushes two-wheeler: Report

A police sub-inspector lost his life and seven others sustained injuries after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned and crushed a two-wheeler on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday morning, Indian Express reported. At the time of the accident, the Bengaluru cop was reportedly headed towards Kanakapura,

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraju, 52, who was serving at the Electronic City traffic police station. The tragic incident occurred around 10.30 am near the Kaggalipura police station, along the Kanakapura-Bengaluru stretch.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man sues civic body for ₹50 lakh over negligence, blames roads for back injuries)

According to the police, the KSRTC bus was travelling from Kanakapura towards the city when it lost control and toppled. In the process, it fell on Nagaraju's two-wheeler, fatally injuring him. He died on the spot. The bus then veered off the road and landed in a roadside drain, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru heavy rain: 70% of identified flood-prone areas fixed, says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar)

At the time of the accident, Nagaraju was reportedly headed towards Kanakapura, and several vehicles were moving in the opposite direction of the bus. The impact left seven passengers injured, two of whom are said to be in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

(Also Read: Bengaluru weather live updates: IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorm)

Case registered against driver

A case has been registered against the bus driver, who has since been taken into custody. During preliminary questioning, the driver claimed that the vehicle’s steering cable snapped, causing him to lose control. "We are verifying his statement and a detailed investigation is underway," a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Authorities are examining whether mechanical failure or negligence was to blame for the crash.

(Also Read: Bengaluru rain havoc: Two electrocuted in apartment basement, death toll climbs to 3)