Bengaluru traffic police file 314 violators in DUI cases in week-long enforcement operation

The Bengaluru traffic police reported that they filed 314 cases against drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol during a recent enforcement operation. This special initiative took place from October 21 to October 27, during which officers inspected 25,383 vehicles, news agency PTI reported.

According to M N Anucheth, the Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Bengaluru, the primary goal of this drive was to combat drunken driving and promote road safety in the city. The Traffic Police Department plans to continue such operations to reinforce traffic laws.

"The special drive was aimed to curb the menace of drunken driving and ensure road safety in Bengaluru city. The Traffic Police Department will continue to conduct such drives to enforce traffic rules and regulations. A total of 314 cases were registered against those vehicle users who were found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol," M N Anucheth said, as quoted by the agency.

The Bengaluru traffic police department conducts special drives quite frequently to nab violators in the city. Bengaluru residents are working hand-in-hand with cops and increasingly using their ‘Public Eye’ app to report the said traffic offenses. In 2024, usage of the app has grown, with approximately 850 violations reported daily, leading to police action in about 600 cases.

Additionally, at the end of September, the Bengaluru police also took action against 21 school bus drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol.

