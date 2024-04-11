Bengaluru water board fines 407 people over wastage, collects 20.3 lakh: Report

In the midst of an ongoing water crisis in the Karnataka capital, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), a governmental agency, has come down hard on violators in the city over wastage and fined as many as 407 people, thus collecting more than ₹20 lakh. The BWSSB has banned the use of drinking water for various purposes, including washing of cars, gardening, construction and maintenance. (HT Image/For Representation only)

Officials from the BWSSB have been nabbing residents who have been using potable water for purposes such as washing vehicles and gardening, The Times of India reported. “We have fined 407 persons till April 9 and collected ₹20.3 lakh from the violators so far,” A BWSSB officer told the publication.

Several residents have been alerting the board of misuse of drinking water, and this is how officials have been able to nab as many violators in the last month.

“The BWSSB doesn't collect fines just because it sees someone cleaning vehicles. We cross-check with them by asking about the source of the water. If they fail to prove it is treated water, we collect a fine from them,” A highly placed BWSSB official said, as quoted by the publication.

Of the 407 instances, 90 per cent were violations relating to usage of potable water for cleaning vehicles, and the remaining 10 per cent were related to gardening. The agency warned the violators that a repeat would cost them an additional ₹500 along with the original ₹5,000 fine.

The BWSSB has banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools and other various purposes, including washing of cars, gardening, construction and maintenance.