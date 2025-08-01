Bengaluru’s airport metro line on track? BMRCL MD reviews key progress points

In a significant move to fast-track the city’s much-awaited Airport Metro Line, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director Dr J Ravi Shankar, IAS, conducted a detailed site inspection on Thursday along the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Hebbal corridor. This stretch is a crucial component of Phase-2B of the Bengaluru Metro project.(X/BMRCL)

The inspection covered ongoing civil works including viaduct construction, metro station buildings, and the planned Airport Depot. Dr Shankar also assessed high-priority infrastructure points, notably the railway crossings and the sensitive cut-and-cover sections adjacent to Indian Air Force premises.

The MD directed BMRCL engineers and contractors to maintain strict adherence to project deadlines and ensure that world-class infrastructure is delivered while following the highest safety standards.

Once operational, the Airport Metro Line is expected to drastically improve transit access to North Bengaluru, ensuring seamless connectivity between the city and Kempegowda International Airport. The project is also expected to ease traffic congestion in key surrounding areas.

Yellow line update

After years of delay, Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is finally approaching completion. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is scheduled to conduct a statutory inspection of the 19.15-km elevated corridor from July 22 to 25, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The CMRS office confirmed that the inspection will take place in phases. The main inspection, covering the stretch between RV Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra, will be held from July 22 to 24. A follow-up inspection, along with a review of the Operations Control Centre, is slated for July 25.

The Yellow Line features 16 fully elevated stations and was originally expected to be operational by December 2021. However, it faced prolonged delays owing to civil work and system integration challenges.

The upcoming inspection will assess all essential systems, including viaduct structures, track infrastructure, station readiness, signaling systems, and other subcomponents, to ensure safety and operational compliance before public launch.

