Bengaluru's Kamaraj Road to reopen in January 2026 after six years, easing traffic: Report

Motorists in Bengaluru’s central business district are set to get a long-awaited relief, with Kamaraj Road, the busy link between Cubbon Road and the Cauvery Emporium junction on MG Road, reportedly being scheduled to completely reopen for two-way traffic in the first week of January 2026. The stretch had been barricaded since June 2019 after the BMRCL took possession of the road to construct the underground inter-change station at MG Road between the Namma Metro’s existing Purple Line (elevated) and upcoming Pink Line. (Archive/Representative image)

The move is expected to ease chronic congestion in one of the city’s most crowded commercial zones.

The stretch had been barricaded since June 2019 after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) took possession of the road to construct the underground inter-change station at MG Road between the Namma Metro’s existing Purple Line (elevated) and upcoming Pink Line, said a report by The Times of India.

Although the agency had initially promised to restore the road by 2023, the timeline slipped due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, complex tunnelling operations and other technical hurdles.

In February 2025, traffic was partially restored when BMRCL opened one carriageway, allowing vehicles to move from the Cauvery Emporium side towards Commercial Street, while construction activities continued on the remaining portion.

According to BMRCL, all civil work on the stretch has now been completed and the road has been re-laid with a durable white-topped surface, said the report.

Chief public relations officer BL Yeshwanth Chavan said only finishing work remains and the road will be thrown open once the traffic police give the final clearance. Officials said the reconstruction cost was about ₹3 crore.

Traffic police officials indicated that two-way movement is likely to begin from January 2. Once reopened, the road is expected to significantly cut travel time for commuters moving between Commercial Street, Dickenson Road and Cubbon Road towards Brigade Road and MG Road, the report noted.

The construction of the underground MG Road station, which will connect seamlessly with the existing elevated Purple Line station, involved the removal of over 80 trees. BMRCL has said it plans to beautify the corridor in partnership with private agencies, the report further stated. The station is expected to open along with the rest of the 21-km Pink Line by the end of 2026.