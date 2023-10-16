BJP alleges Congress' illegal fund collection in Bengaluru cash seizure

Three days after Income-tax (I-T) officials seized cash worth ₹42 crore from the premises belonging to a contractor in Karnataka's Bengaluru, BJP leader CT Ravi on Sunday alleged that the recovered money was part of Congress' illegal fund collection, meant for upcoming polls. CT Ravi

The BJP leader further demanded a CBI enquiry into the matter and said that the truth will prevail after a proper investigation.

" ₹42 crore cash was recovered from Ambikapathy's house. Another ₹40 crore was recovered from the residence of another builder Santhosh Krishnappa. We have information regarding the 5-state elections. All this money belongs to Congress," BJP leader CT Ravi said while speaking to ANI.

"We had earlier alleged that the state (Karnataka) would be an ATM for the Congress Government. That has turned out to be true. The truth will come out after enquiry. We are demanding a CBI inquiry," he said.

Income Tax (I-T) department officials on Thursday seized a cash stash worth ₹42 crore from the premises belonging to a contractor, R. Ambikapathy, in Bengaluru city.

The raids sparked off a heated debate with BJP alleging on Friday that the money was part of Congress's illegal fund, meant for campaigning in assembly polls in Telangana and four other states to be held in November.

"No state (unit of Congress) will ask for money. We won't give it also. Have BJP members seen money being given to other states," asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in reply to conspiracy theories doing the rounds after the raids.

The working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao also accused Congress of pumping huge amounts of money into Telangana.

Rama Rao, in a message on 'X', asked people to say "No to Scamgress" in the state.

