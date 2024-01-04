BJP leader Ashwath Narayan responds to Siddaramaiah's allegations over Karnataka's tax share

close_game
Jan 04, 2024 06:21 AM IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CN Ashwath Narayan criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday after the latter alleged that the Centre is 'decreasing' the tax share of the state year by year.

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the tax devolution from the Central government to Karnataka during 2014-2024 has been 2,82,791 crore, an increase of 245.7 per cent compared to the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to the social media platform X and said, "Karnataka's tax share is decreasing year by year. Most of the tax money paid by Kannadigas to the center is shared by the states of North India. Prime Minister @narendramodihimself, why this injustice only for Karnataka? This is the question of six and a half crore Kannadigas. #AnswerMadiModi."

He also posted an image that shows that the tax share of Karnataka has reached 3.64 per cent in the 15th finance commission from 4.71 per cent in the 14th finance commission, causing a loss of a whopping 26,140 crore to the southern state in three years.

Replying to it, the BJP leader said that the claims are not true and that the Chief Minister has now started playing dirty politics.

"Do you have any shame left? You keep on raising the same issue again and again, which in reality, is a LIE. During 2014-24 (till 22 Dec 2023), Tax Devolution from Govt of India to Karnataka has been 2,82,791 crore, an increase of 245.7 per cent when compared to 2004-14 (UPA Govt). Grants in Aid have increased substantially compared to the 10 years of UPA," Ashwath Narayan posted on his X handle.

" 2,08,832.02 crore have been released between 2014 to 23, an increase of 243 per cent compared to 60,779.84 crore released between 2004-14. As you have no face hiding after failing to serve the people of Karnataka, you have now started playing dirty politics," he added. (ANI)

