News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP raised 341.65 crore during Karnataka polls, spent 196.7 crore

BJP raised 341.65 crore during Karnataka polls, spent 196.7 crore

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Dec 16, 2023 11:28 AM IST

The expenditure also included ₹34 crore as total lump sum payments to candidates of the party or other candidates authorised or incurred by the state unit.

The BJP spent 196.70 crore on the Karnataka assembly elections held in May, including 16.83 crore on air charters for star campaigners, the party said in a report submitted to the Election Commission.

The party spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78.10 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk messages, websites and TV channels, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.21 crore on organising rallies and public meetings.(PTI)
The BJP central headquarters received 341.65 crore in the period from the announcement of the Karnataka election to the date of completion of the process, according to the report.

It stated that the party spent 78.10 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk messages, websites and TV channels, and 14.21 crore on organising rallies and public meetings.

The expenditure also included 34 crore as total lump sum payments to candidates of the party or other candidates authorised or incurred by the state unit.

Of the total spending of 196.70 crore, the BJP declared 149.36 crore as expenditure on general party propaganda and 47.33 crore as expenditure on candidates.

