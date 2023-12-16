BJP raised ₹341.65 crore during Karnataka polls, spent ₹196.7 crore
The expenditure also included ₹34 crore as total lump sum payments to candidates of the party or other candidates authorised or incurred by the state unit.
The BJP spent ₹196.70 crore on the Karnataka assembly elections held in May, including ₹16.83 crore on air charters for star campaigners, the party said in a report submitted to the Election Commission.
The BJP central headquarters received ₹341.65 crore in the period from the announcement of the Karnataka election to the date of completion of the process, according to the report.
It stated that the party spent ₹78.10 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk messages, websites and TV channels, and ₹14.21 crore on organising rallies and public meetings.
Of the total spending of ₹196.70 crore, the BJP declared ₹149.36 crore as expenditure on general party propaganda and ₹47.33 crore as expenditure on candidates.