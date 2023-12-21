close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Centre's panel to decide on quantum of drought relief to Karnataka on Dec 23': State Minister

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Dec 21, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Karnataka Revenue Minister said the state government's ₹18,171 crore drought relief proposal will be taken up by a high-level central committee on December 23

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said the state government's 18,171 crore drought relief proposal will be taken up by a high-level central committee on December 23.

Congress leader and Karnataka ministeR Krishna Byre Gowda.((Twitter/krishnabgowda))
"A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will on December 23 decide the quantum of drought relief to Karnataka," Gowda told reporters after meeting Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on the issue.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and the Union Home Minister on Wednesday and requested for early release of the drought relief to the state, he said.

Gowda said small and marginal farmers need immediate assistance and early release of funds will help in this regard.

The state government has also flagged with the central ministers to consider the current data of farmers population while approving the drought relief, he added.

In a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister, Gowda also requested the central government to consider procurement of copra from farmers through cooperative NAFED amid a fall in prices.

