Siddaramaiah meets PM, seeks drought funds’ release

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament, covering a range of issues concerning the state. Foremost among the matters raised by the chief minister was the pending drought compensation that the state government has been seeking from the Centre. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah meets Prime Minster Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

In a letter submitted to the PM, the CM reminded him of the ₹18,177.44 crore drought compensation sought by the state, highlighting the urgent need to address the distress faced by state’s farmers. The state had submitted documents on the drought situation in October, seeking compensation under the national disaster response fund (NDRF) after declaring drought in 223 out of 236 taluks due to insufficient rainfall during the monsoon season.

“It is nearly three months since we submitted our first memorandum and two months since the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) made its field visits. The farmers of Karnataka are in deep distress. Since, crops have failed, it is necessary that we pay the input subsidy to the farmers soon so as to alleviate their hardship and suffering,” the CM’s letter submitted to the PM stated.

Providing details on the extent of drought, the CM said, “Around 4.81 million hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops have suffered losses ranging from 33% to 100%, with the majority of area reporting loss of more than 80%. Small and marginal farmers are most affected, as about 83% of the land under cultivation is covered by small and marginal farm holdings. Karnataka has assessed the damage to the crops and sought an input subsidy of ₹4663.12 crore from NDRF.”

A central team had visited drought-hit areas and submitted a report to the Union government. Siddaramaiah had also written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging the release of funds promptly.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said

Karnataka had placed four other demands with the Centre apart from drought relief. Those are hiking the number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 100 to 150, releasing the funds for the Upper Bhadra lift irrigation project as announced in the last Union budget, environment clearance for the Mahadayi river diversion and permission to implement the Mekedatu reservoir project.

“For drought relief to be released to Karnataka, the high-power committee under Union home minister Amit Shah should convene a meeting. Though we have petitioned the Centre for relief thrice, the committee’s primary meeting has not been held. So, we requested the PM to ensure that the meeting is convened and the relief is released,” Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier, state revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed displeasure over the central government’s lack of accurate data on the number of small and micro farmers in the state. He argued that the state’s unfair treatment in the disbursal of drought relief funds is attributed to inaccurate census figures.

“There are about 68 to 70% small farmers in the state. However, according to the previous census of the central government, it is only 45%. Therefore, the drought relief fund that is being released to the state is also unfair,” he said.

According to the state government data, 456 farmers have died by suicide in the state due to drought situations and huge debts.