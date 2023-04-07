CM Bommai's political secretary booked for violating Model code of conduct

In a new development, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary and BJP MLA MP Renukacharya on Friday was booked at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station for violating the Model code of conduct. The BJP legislator was also accused of allegedly obtaining a fake ST certificate for his daughter last year, when the MLA's family actually belonged to the Lingayat community.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the election officer, news agency ANI reported.

Renukacharya, who is an MLA from Honnali, was reportedly booked as he held a political programme without prior permission. According to the Model code of conduct, no political party or leader can hold meetings or programmes of a political nature without a nod from the Election Commission or the police department.

Renukacharya was booked under Sections 171 E and 717 I of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a report from Times Now said. Further details are underway.

The BJP legislator was also accused of allegedly obtaining a fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate for his daughter last year, when the MLA's family actually belonged to the Lingayat community. Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath, who was investigating the probe against Renukacharya's family members later tendered his resignation, claiming (mental) harassment.

The MLA was also in the news last year for openly expressing displeasure about the delay in the much awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka. The incident comes in the backdrop of the soon approaching assembly elections in the state, due on May 10, for which counting will be held on the 13th.