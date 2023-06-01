Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress should implement guarantees without delay: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Kateel said the Congress government is now talking about certain guidelines to implement the proposals which was not mentioned during the election campaign.

The Congress should implement the five guarantees it promised before the elections to the people without any further delay, Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday.

Nalin Kumar Kateel.
Addressing reporters here, he said the BJP will take to the streets if the government fails to fulfil the promises without any conditions. Kateel said the Congress government is now talking about certain guidelines to implement the proposals which was not mentioned during the election campaign. The ruling party is trying to deceive the public, he said. "The Congress, which offered to fulfil the promises within 24 hours of taking charge, has not implemented the guarantees even after 20 days," he claimed, adding that the BJP will not remain silent if the assurances are not kept.

Kateel also told reporters that he spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express, urging him to extend the train's route up to Mangaluru. DK district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri and Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath were among those present.

