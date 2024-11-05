Drunk Bengaluru student rams father's Mercedes-Benz into a woman crossing road, kills her: Report

A 20-year-old drunk student allegedly killed a 30-year-old woman after ramming her with a luxury car near Bengaluru’s Kengeri metro station on Saturday night. The youth, along with his friend in the car, were booked by the Bengaluru Police, and an investigation is ongoing. The youth, along with his friend in the car, were booked by the Bengaluru Police, and an investigation is ongoing.(Shutterstock)

How the incident unfolded?

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is identified as Dhanush Paramesh, son of a businessman Paramesh, a resident of Bengaluru’s Nagarbhavi. Paramesh runs a travel agency in Bengaluru and recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz. On Saturday evening, his son Dhanush took over the wheel and headed to a mall near Yeshwanthpur with a friend. They both got drunk in a mall and decided to go to Mysuru Road for a long drive in the new luxury vehicle.

When Dhanush who was driving the car reached Kengeri station with a high speed, he failed to notice the speed breaker and he lost control of the vehicle. He hit the woman who was crossing the road but did not stop. Dhanush fled from the scene and he stopped at a signal nearby, where the other commuters noticed him. They pulled him along with his friend out of the car and thrashed them for rash driving. Later they were handed over to the police.

The victim is identified as Sandhya and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead by the doctors. A senior police officer who is part of the investigation told the publication, ”Dhanush confessed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving the car. He was booked under culpable homicide not amounting to murder under BNS section 105. He is currently in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison. His friend who along with him was let off”