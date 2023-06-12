Dutch YouTuber manhandled in Bengaluru's busy shopping lane. Video

In a shocking incident, a Dutch traveler and YouTuber Pedro Mota was manhandled by a man in Bengaluru's Chickpet area while recording his vlog. The YouTuber, however, escaped from the accused in the busy shopping lanes of the area. Dutch traveler and YouTuber Pedro Mota was manhandled by a man in Bengaluru's Chickpet area(YouTube/PedroMota)

The YouTuber who is in Bengaluru put out his vlog on Sunday and shared his harrowing experience in Karnataka’s capital. In the video description, he wrote, “Exploring the area in Bengaluru started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape.” In the video, the YouTuber was seen recording the vlog with his camera and a man, who looked like a shopkeeper, stopped him and confronted him by saying "Ye Kya Hai?" (What is this?). The accused further held the hand of the YouTuber and tried to snatch hiscamera while he pleaded, “Please let me go, sir.” However, Pedro managed to escape the scene and later alleged in the video that the man tried to break his finger. The video is now viral on social media, asking Bengaluru police to take action against the accused.

In December last year, a South Korean YouTuber was allegedly harassed by two men on a Mumbai street while she was live streaming. The video of the incident went viral and Mumbai Police arrested two men named Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari and an FIR was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The Indian Ministery of External Affairs also then assured full protection to the Korean YouTuber.

