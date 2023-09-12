News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Even my corpse will not go to BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Even my corpse will not go to BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 12, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied claims of attempting to join the BJP in the past, saying that even his "corpse" won't go to the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said even his "corpse" will not go to the BJP, as he outrightly rejected claims that he had made such an attempt in the past.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Noting that throughout his political life he has fought communal forces, the CM said, he might have met BJP leaders, but that doesn't mean that he has sacrificed his ideologies.

"Is it possible for anyone to imagine it? My political life itself is for secularism and I have been fighting against communal forces all along," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that he had planned to join the BJP in the past and had met the saffron party leaders in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I might have met leaders.... I might have met Advani (BJP veteran L K Advani), recently I had also met Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)... even my corpse will not go to BJP. My politics has been against communal forces throughout, since socialist party times."

He said Kumaraswamy is allying with the BJP for the sake of dynasty politics and is saying all this on the basis of someone's statement. "This much is certain that for no reason, whether I am in power or not, there is no compromise with communal forces. Just because I met leaders, it doesn't mean I have sacrificed my ideologies."

Sign out