PM Modi lauds spl I-day song from Karnataka featuring stars from varied fields
- The song depicted the culture of Karnataka and the spirit of the state to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a special song ‘Vandemataram’ featuring Kannada stars and several popular faces from Karnataka and was all praises for the effort put in by the individuals. The song depicted the culture of Karnataka and the spirit of the state to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.
Sharing the song on Twitter, Modi wrote, “Excellent effort by leading achievers from Karnataka who have excelled in different fields.(Sic)”
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the PM for sharing the video and recognising the leading achievers from the state. “Thanks to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for recognising & appreciating leading achievers from Karnataka who have excelled in different fields,” wrote Bommai.
The special song titled ‘Vandemataram’ was voiced by singer Vijay Prakash and directed by Santosh Ananddram. Music director Praveen D Rao composed the tune for the song.
The star-studded composition was led by actor Kichcha Sudeep, followed by the top actors, including Shivarajkumar, Arjun Sarja, Rishab Shetty, and Dhanunjay, in the Kannada film industry, widely known as Sandalwood industry.
Besides, author Bairappa and former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also featured in the special number.
Further, prominent welfare workers like Salumarada Thimakka and Jogathi Manjamma were seen in the song. Thimakka was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2019 for her contribution to the environment. Manjamma was also conferred the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of folk arts in 2021.
Shivamogga: Home minister meets cops after clashes over Tipu-Savarkar banners
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the additional director general of police (law and order), Alok Kumar, and other senior police officials in Shivamogga a day after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. We don't decide anything on the basis of religion. We'll hold a thorough investigation.
Heavy rainfall inundates several parts of MP; schools shut in six districts
District collectors of Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday declared holiday for schools in the wake of torrential rainfall, with Bhopal receiving 5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania declared a holiday on Tuesday due to excessive rainfall. The state capital of Bhopal has received more than 45 inches of rain since June 1.
Shrikant Tyagi case: Court grants bail to six supporters
Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour in Noida on August 5, were granted bail on Tuesday days after they were arrested last week for trespass and criminal intimidation. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut. On August 7, the six stormed the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93B and sought the address of Tyagi's neighbour.
Acid attack survivors gear up for new innings as beauty professionals
LUCKNOW: an acid attack survivor, Farah Khan, is excited. She and some other acid attack survivors in Lucknow working at Sheroes Hangout, a cafe run by acid attack survivors in the state capital, will soon get training to be beauty professionals and then some help to start their own business. On August 8, the Sheroes cafe announced its collaboration with Naturals—a beauty chain salon with more than 700 salons across India.
‘If someone challenges you, cut them into pieces’: Shiv Sena’s Prakash Surve
A month after leaving the Uddhav Thackeray camp, rebel Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve has asked his supporters to physically assault Shiv Sainiks. Surve, who is a two-term legislator from Magathane in the western suburbs, is among those who shifted loyalties to the Eknath Shinde-led camp when he launched his rebellion in June. Surve could not be contacted for a response.
