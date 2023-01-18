First ever evening post office inaugurated in Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru city got its first ever evening post office on Monday, set to be frequented by employees who can access services past normal post office timings. The post office was inaugurated by India Post after the success of Karnataka's first evening post office in Dharwad.

Bengaluru's evening post office is located on Museum road and is set to be open six days a week, between 1 pm and 9 pm, The Indian Express reported.

The post office offers a range of services, including speed post, parcel booking, parcel packing, Aadhaar services, picture postcards and stamp services, it added. Counters at a normal post office close by 3:30 pm, therefore this evening post office is set to benefit professionals who cannot visit post offices during work hours on weekdays.

Bengaluru might get more evening post offices in the near future, a postal official told the publication.

Dharwad was the first region in Karnataka to get an evening post office in November last year and officials proposed another in Bengaluru after noting its success.

The post office in Bengaluru was revamped at the cost of ₹3 lakh. Locals can also buy augmented postcards, which upon scanning, will show the history of the picture.