HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the police department's decision to withdraw the no-objection certificate issued for sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits. Perhaps for the first time ever, photographs of people injured by firecrackers are used in the judgment papers.
These show images of youngsters and children who lost eyesight due to firecracker injuries. The HC said that "This would make the Makers of the Constitution to shiver in their grave. There cannot be a greater violation of the right to life, limb and liberty," the HC said on the page where the photographs are inserted.
The single judge bench of Krishna S Dixit rejected the contention of several traders who had challenged the police department's decision. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had withdrawn the NOC to these traders in 2012. The Director General of Police, Karnataka had upheld the Commissioner's order in 2013.
The traders had challenged it in the HC which gave its judgement on July 29, 2022. Dismissing the petitions, the HC said, "Indisputably the ill effects of firecrackers cause irreversible damage to the environment. Apart from infants, expectant mothers and patients (more particularly those having heart ailment and high blood pressure) even animals and birds too feel the violence due to bursting of crackers."
The rule will now apply to every trader and not just the petitioners before the HC. "If the petitioners have to shift their 'apple carts' to safer areas, quitting the lanes in question, other similarly circumstanced businessmen cannot be permitted to cling on to the same area. What applies to goose applies to gander, as rightly contended by the counsel for the State," the judgement said.
The court said the sale of firecrackers falls under the category of goods like poison, liquor, tobacco and explosives and therefore its trade cannot be covered under the Fundamental Right guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. "It hardly needs to be stated that the explosive substances being 'res extra commercium' like the liquor, poison, etc., no citizen can claim an unrestricted fundamental right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution," the HC said.
Six members of family killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir: Report
Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said. However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment. They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.
Actor Kiccha Sudeep wins hearts over ‘It’s not Kannad, it's Kannada..' statement
The debate over language and Hindi imposition in the southern states has sparked anew after Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep corrected a journalist's pronunciation in a recent interview while speaking about his latest film -Vikrant Rona - which released last week. “You call it Hindi, not Hind, the same way, it's Kannada, not Kannad,” he said. This statement garnered much appreciation from the pro-Kannada fraternity, who lauded the actor for correcting the common mispronunciation.
Goa police organises ‘hackathon’ to find solutions for police problems
In a bid to find digital solutions to “core policing problems”, Goa Police has organised a 48-hour 'hackathon' offering a top reward of ₹25,000 to students or groups who can come up with a “scalable solution” for problems faced by the police. “We are organising our first ever hackathon to encourage students to use their logical and coding skills to solve core policing problems,” South Goa superintendent of police Abhishek Dhania, said.
International Beer Day: Freshly brewing culture hots up in Lucknow
After opening of first microbrewery in Lucknow, a year back, the city now has three out of the four in state besides the draught beer outlets. On International Beer Day, which witnesses uptick in the sales of the beverage on this day, we take a look at the trend. After the first microbrewery launch last year, the scenario changed for beer lovers in city. Cocktails too have many takers.
Five dead after tempo traveller falls into gorge in Ramban; 10 others injured
In a tragic incident, at least five passengers were killed and 10 others injured after a Tempo Traveller veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Thursday, said officials. Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said, four passengers died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Banihal and the mishap occurred between 8pm and 8:30pm.
