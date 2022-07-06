HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in its Karnataka unit
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed ‘16 family dynasties’ in the Karnataka unit of the BJP as he hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party.
He said everyone understands the sum and substance of BJP’s Mission Dakshin, Yoga in Mysuru and churning in Hyderabad, referring to Prime Minister’s events in the South and statement against dynastic politics.
In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command hit back at the BJP in Karnataka for calling him ‘Lucky Dip Chief Minister’ on Wednesday. “You spoke about family rule. I have already given the list. Again for your attention. 1.Yediyurappa & Sons 2. Ravi Subramanya-Tejaswi Surya 3. Ashoka-Ravi 4. V.Somanna-Arun Somanna 5. Arvind Limbavali-Raghu 6. S.R.Vishwanath-Vani Vishwanath 7. Jagadish Shettar-Pradeep Shettar 8. Murgesh Nirani-Hanumath Nirani 9. G.S.Basavaraju-Jyoti Ganesh 10. Jarkiholi Family 11. Katti Family 12. Jolle Family 13. Angadi Family 14. Udasi Family 15. Sriramulu Family 16. Reddy Brothers,” He said, “There is still more to your family dynasty.
I am aware that "BJP is a chainlink of family politics" should I expose the nation-wide family politics in the BJP? One can write 'Parivarakoti' while talking about family politics in States ruled by you.” Kumaraswamy’s outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party.
Often, some BJP leaders referred to the JD(S) as ‘Appa-Maga’ party, meaning ‘Father-Son Party’ as it is headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy as the second-in-command. The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a ‘lucky dip CM’ in a set of tweets. “In Lucky Dip, I will cry whether I win or lose. If someone calls me Lucky Dip CM, I get irritated, and scratch my body. Can you guess who I am. I am Lucky Dip CM HDK,” the Karnataka unit of BJP tweeted.
Explaining the meaning of ‘Lucky Dip CM’, the BJP said Kumaraswamy twice became Chief Minister just by luck, for despite having MLAs in double digits, he got the coveted post through ‘lucky draw’. Replying to the ‘Lucky Dip’ jibe, the JD(S) leader said, “Yes. I am Lucky dip CM, what now? Did your CM get the people's mandate in the election? How can you forget that your CM is lucky too?” "Ask the person who was the Deputy CM in 20:20 govt on how many lucky dip CMs are there in the @BJP4Karnataka? It was me who showed the seat of power to the BJP, the party which was never in power till then,” he added.
Stating that he is not ashamed to be called a lucky dip Chief Minister, as he had often described himself as an "accidental CM." He sought to know whether the ‘Lucky Dip CM’ tag was lower in status than 'Operation Kamala CM'. The ‘Operation Kamala’ term was referred to the purported attempt of the BJP to pull elected representatives from Opposition parties to form the government.
-
10% of students are 'troublemakers': JNU VC on campus politics, violence
Ninety per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University are apolitical and only 10 per cent are "troublemakers" who think they can build their political careers at the varsity, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Wednesday. The JNU is the graveyard of political careers. You know last time what happened, all who did (such) politics are in jail," Pandit said. Kanhaiya Kumar is now in the Congress party.
-
MP: Tribal woman assaulted, forced to carry her husband on shoulder
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to carry her husband on shoulders in Khargone district for allegedly leaving her husband and staying with her uncle, police said on Wednesday. This is the second such incident reported from Madhya Pradesh in the past two days when a tribal woman was harassed for leaving her husband's house. He came to the village in Khargone and beat up her uncle.
-
Man arrested for hacking woman’s Instagram account in a bid to defame her
Mumbai A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly hacking a city woman's Instagram account days before her wedding and announcing that she was going to run away before the wedding. The woman, a resident of Goregaon east, was engaged in May and got married last month. The police officers then learnt that the number from which the woman's Instagram page was hacked was being used in Uttar Pradesh.
-
I-T raids Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab's office in Bengaluru
The Income Tax department Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by Covid-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion. Officials said the department is looking at financial documents, balance sheets and business distributor networks of the company as part of the searches.
-
Offerings to Kaali vary from place to place, say priests after Moitra’s remarks
A day after the Trinamool Congress condemned its Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's statement that Kaali is a “meat eating and alcohol accepting Goddess” to her and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded her arrest on charges of hurting Hindu religious sentiments, many priests and believers on Wednesday echoed Moitra's line and said that offerings to Kaali do vary from place to place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics