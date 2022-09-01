Important for this generation to understand customs: Shwetha Srivatsav
Actor Shwetha Srivatsav welcomed Lord Ganesha in all his glory this year
Actor Shwetha Srivatsav welcomed Lord Ganesha in all his glory this year. An ardent devotee, she shares the importance that Ganesh Chaturthi and the deity hold for her and her family: “My daughter, Ashmitha, turned five this year. She is at an age where she can understand about festivals and their significance. It is really important for this generation to understand our customs and follow them.”
Srivatsav was also mindful of keeping the celebrations eco-friendly this year. Speaking of the arrangements at home, the 35-year-old shares, “We brought an idol to my mother’s place, where the entire family gathered to prepare sweets, from modaks to kadubu.” She further adds, “We’re focussing on celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner. So we made our own Ganesha idols out of clay. Even my daughter was very excited to participate in it.”
The Hope actor believes that celebrations and rituals associated with the festival have evolved over time. “Today, you don’t get to interact with your neighbours as much during such festivals. Everyone keeps to themselves. But back in my childhood, we used to wake up at 5am, have an oil bath, help our parents in decorating the house and cooking festive dishes. Luckily, the children who live with their grandparents get to know about these customs and rituals.”
For the Srivatsav household Ganesh Chaturthi brings with it more reasons than one to celebrate. “My husband was born on Ganesh Chaturthi and I was born a day after it, so the entire duration of the festival has always been extremely special for us. This year we also started our own non-profit organisation, called Karnataka Syndicate Foundation. We want to help those in need around us and Ganesh Chaturthi was the apt day to launch the initiative, with our birthdays also lined up,” says Srivatsav.
‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG
On Wednesday, officials of the House of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.
PMC to hire 1,640 security guards
The Pune Municipal Corporation will recruit 1,650 security personnel on a contract basis. The civic body's security department has floated tenders for the same, said officials. Head of the security department of PMC, Madhav Jagtap, said, “They (security personnel) will be appointed at regional ward offices, civic hospitals and clinics, gardens, water treatment plants and various other projects of the civic body.”
Man killed, another wounded in Goa firing
A 23-year-old man was killed and another critically injured when unidentified assailants fired on them while the two were mining sand using a wooden canoe in the River Zuari at Curchorem in South Goa on Thursday. Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the firing. Sand mining is banned in Goa. Extractors often use wooden canoes along secluded stretches of rivers for sand mining.
WB gears for thermocol-free Durga Puja; draws mixed reactions from organisers
Kolkata is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations with puja committees across the state ready to shun the usage of thermocol for decorative purposes. This development comes after the central government banned the use of thermocol for decorative purposes from July 1. Thermocol was also on the list of banned items. It is obtained by the polymerisation of styrene or phenylethene, which has properties similar to polythene.
Uttar Pradesh: 16 IAS officers transferred in major administrational reshuffle
In a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 16 Indian Administrative Service officers. Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who returned from central deputation, has been appointed principal secretary of health and family welfare department. Hari Om has been made the principal secretary of the social welfare department. Kalpana Awasthi has been made the principal secretary of the Governor. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde has been made principal secretary of higher education.
