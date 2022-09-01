Important for this generation to understand customs: Shwetha Srivatsav

Actor Shwetha Srivatsav welcomed Lord Ganesha in all his glory this year. An ardent devotee, she shares the importance that Ganesh Chaturthi and the deity hold for her and her family: “My daughter, Ashmitha, turned five this year. She is at an age where she can understand about festivals and their significance. It is really important for this generation to understand our customs and follow them.”

Srivatsav was also mindful of keeping the celebrations eco-friendly this year. Speaking of the arrangements at home, the 35-year-old shares, “We brought an idol to my mother’s place, where the entire family gathered to prepare sweets, from modaks to kadubu.” She further adds, “We’re focussing on celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner. So we made our own Ganesha idols out of clay. Even my daughter was very excited to participate in it.”

The Hope actor believes that celebrations and rituals associated with the festival have evolved over time. “Today, you don’t get to interact with your neighbours as much during such festivals. Everyone keeps to themselves. But back in my childhood, we used to wake up at 5am, have an oil bath, help our parents in decorating the house and cooking festive dishes. Luckily, the children who live with their grandparents get to know about these customs and rituals.”

For the Srivatsav household Ganesh Chaturthi brings with it more reasons than one to celebrate. “My husband was born on Ganesh Chaturthi and I was born a day after it, so the entire duration of the festival has always been extremely special for us. This year we also started our own non-profit organisation, called Karnataka Syndicate Foundation. We want to help those in need around us and Ganesh Chaturthi was the apt day to launch the initiative, with our birthdays also lined up,” says Srivatsav.