‘Incredibly unique experience’: DK Shivakumar lauds show of democracy at US rally

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared his recent experiences in the United States through a social media post on Saturday, highlighting his visit to a political rally. In his post on X, Shivakumar described the rally as a "unique experience" and praised the vibrant display of democracy. DK Shivakumar also visited New York's SkyDeck and the Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt in New Jersey, and clarified that media speculation about high-profile meetings was inaccurate.(X)

He noted that the event offered valuable insights into the democratic process and expressed his admiration for the energy and enthusiasm of the participants. “Had the amazing opportunity to witness an election rally in the US during my recent family trip. It was an incredibly unique experience seeing democracy in action, with lots to learn from! The energy and passion of the people were truly inspiring! Looking forward to learning more from this great process. #DemocracyInAction,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Shivakumar is currently in the US on a personal family trip and has addressed media speculation about his visit. Reports suggesting he was meeting high-profile figures such as former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris were dismissed by the Deputy Chief Minister.

"I am travelling to the US along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice President Kamala Harris are incorrect. It is a personal visit," he clarified in a press statement, according to news agency PTI.

In addition to the rally, Shivakumar had the chance to explore other highlights during his trip. He visited the SkyDeck in New York, calling the experience "unforgettable" and expressing a desire to create a similar landmark in Bengaluru. The Deputy Chief Minister also made a stop at the Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt in New Jersey on Thursday, which is currently being developed on a 20-acre site in Franklin Township.