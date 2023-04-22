Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Several injured after BJP and JDS workers clash in Tumakuru

Karnataka: Several injured after BJP and JDS workers clash in Tumakuru

ANI
Apr 22, 2023

Several persons were injured after a clash erupted between supporters of BJP and Janta Dal Secular, police officials informed on Friday.

In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.(ANI)
"Two BJP workers, identified as Mubarak Pasha and Nazir, were injured. They were attacked by JDS workers," a BJP official said.

In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Tumkur rural police station.

"Workers were injured after a clash in BJP and JDS workers clashed in Karnataka's Tumakuru earlier today," an official said.

Earlier last month, Karnataka Police filed an FIR after workers of the Congress and the BJP clashed at a ground in Govindrajnagar constituency of Bengaluru.

The fight broke out after the BJP supporters opposed Congress workers putting up banners and posters of leaders for a women's convention, which is scheduled to be held on March 19.

An initial argument soon escalated into a fight, with supporters of both parties attacking each other with stones and sticks resulting in injuries to many.

The police, who arrived at the spot, soon resorted to a lathi-charge to bring the mob under control.

"Both groups pelted stones, and our police personnel also received injuries. Three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident," said Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

