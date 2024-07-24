The Karnataka assembly unanimously passed the e Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill of 2024 on Tuesday. An additional 2 per cent cess will be imposed on all movie tickets and OTT subscriptions in the state. Karnataka Assembly passes bill to impose 2% cess on movie tickets and OTT(AFP)

In an X post, Karnataka labour minister Santosh Lad said, “The Karnataka Cinema and Cultural Workers Welfare Bill - 2024 was introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday. At this time, many members of the House expressed their appreciation by giving suggestions and instructions about the bill. The bill was unanimously passed in the assembly."

Also Read - ‘Kannadigas should create Kannada atmosphere in Karnataka,’ appeals CM Siddaramaiah

The minister further said, "I am thankful to the honourable chief minister, deputy chief minister, honourable president of the assembly, cabinet colleagues and all the members who consented to provide such a unique service to the servants of Kannada Goddess.”

This bill also outlines the creation of a seven-member welfare board for cine workers and cultural activists, tasked with managing cess funds to support social security schemes.

The Karnataka Film Workers Artists and Technicians Union estimates that around 2,355 workers, including artists and technicians, are working in the industry. However, many small-time artists and technicians are not registered with any organization in the state.