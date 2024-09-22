Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna remanded to 14 days judicial custody by Bengaluru court

The special court of people's representative has remanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna to 14-days judicial custody on Saturday. The BJP MLA was arrested by Bengaluru police on charges of alleged rape and harassment. Apart from the BJP MLA Munirathna, six other individuals have been charged in the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed under IPC Sections 354A, 354C, 376, 506, 504, 120(b), 149, 384, 406, 308. Apart from the BJP MLA Munirathna, six other individuals have been charged in the case, including Vijay Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath and Loki.

As per the complaint, the incident happened at a private resort under the limits of Kaggalipura police station. The MLA was produced before Justice KM Shivakumar of the people's representative special court.

Munirathna also has complaints registered against him for allegedly threatening a BBMP contractor, demanding bribes, and using casteist slurs.

He was taken into custody on September 14 night by Bengaluru police for allegedly threatening a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor.

According to Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) B Nikhil, the MLA was taken into custody by Bengaluru police with the help of Kolar Police while he was travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

A contractor, Chelvaraju, had lodged a complaint accusing the MLA of harassment and threats. The first case involved issuing a death threat, with four individuals named in the FIR including Munirathna, VG Kumar, Abhishek, Vasanth Kumar. The FIRs include charges under sections 37, 506, 505, 385, 420, and 323.

Chaluvaraju has alleged that Munirathna threatened him by saying, "What happened to Renukaswamy will happen to you." He claimed that the MLA had demanded a commission in connection with a contract.

According to the contractor, he allegedly offered ₹1 lakh, but Munirathna refused and insisted on the full amount.

The contractor further alleged, "MLA Munirathna has threatened me to pay ₹20 lakhs. If I don't pay, he said the same fate as Renukaswamy will happen to me." He also accused Munirathna's elder sister's son of being involved in the murder of Renukaswamy.