Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Cong charge of corrupt electoral practice

Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Cong charge of corrupt electoral practice

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:07 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday dismissed the Congress party’s charge of any electoral fraud committed by him in Bengaluru and said he was ready to face enquiry over the matter.

CM Bommai said he was ready for an inquiry.(ANI)
CM Bommai said he was ready for an inquiry.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday dismissed the Congress party’s charge of any electoral fraud committed by him in Bengaluru and said he was ready to face enquiry over the matter.

The CM was responding to Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Surjewala demanding his resignation, alleging he is directly responsible for a corrupt electoral practice by assigning a private entity to collect door-to-door voter information in the city.

READ | Bengaluru NGO accused of stealing voters info, BBMP cancels permissions

Terming it as a baseless charge, Bommai said the opposition Congress has got "bankrupt ideas" due to which it was making such allegations without any proof.

He said he was ready to get the matter investigated.

"What I feel is that the Congress has got bankrupt ideas. It is a matter between the Election Commission of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the NGO (concerned)," Bommai said.

He added if the NGO has misused its position, then it will be inquired and action will be taken.

"What is the proof that which private information has been given to whom. There is nothing on paper. It is a baseless allegation. I am really astonished the way Congress is bankrupt with ideas...there is no proof at all," Bommai said.

He said he was ready for an inquiry.

"Let an inquiry be done and the truth come out. We are not shying away from any inquiry. I ask the BBMP commissioner to file a case," the Chief Minister said.

Surjewala had alleged the BBMP authorised a private firm in August this year to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters 'free of cost' and it had gathered details such as their gender and mother tongue, besides collecting voter ID and Aadhaar details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru basavaraj bommai politics + 2 more
karnataka bengaluru basavaraj bommai politics + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out