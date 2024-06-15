 Karnataka: Former CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai resigns as MLA from Shiggaon | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka: Former CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai resigns as MLA from Shiggaon

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 15, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday submitted his as MLA from Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday submitted his as MLA from Shiggaon Assembly constituency. His resignation was necessitated as he was elected from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

In his maiden Lok Sabha election, Bommai registered a victory by a margin of 43,513 votes over his nearest rival. The BJP leadership chose Bommai as the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency after incumbent MP Shivakumar Udasi announced his decision to quit active politics.

Bommai secured 7,05,538 votes, while the Congress' Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath, son of former MLA GS Gaddadevarmath, secured 6,62,025 votes.

Earlier, when asked about the possibility of his son receiving the party ticket for the Shiggaon by-election, Bommai deferred the decision to his party."The party will decide on the ticket issue. We must adhere to the party's decision. Whomever the party gives the ticket to, I will work sincerely for them," the BJP MP said.

Follow Us On