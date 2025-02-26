Karnataka HC allows Hindu puja at Ladle Mashak Dargah during Mahashivaratri, sets strict guidelines

The Karnataka High Court has permitted Hindu devotees to perform puja to the Shivalinga located within the premises of Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland during Mahashivaratri. This decision aligns with an earlier directive issued by the Karnataka Waqf Tribunal, which established a structured schedule for religious activities at the site. Karnataka High Court (Wikimedia Commons)(HT_PRINT)

Also Read - Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp puts Kannada literature on global stage with International Booker longlist spot

As per the tribunal’s order, members of the Muslim community will conduct Urs-related rituals from 8 am to 12 pm. Hindu devotees will be allowed to offer prayers to the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga between 2 pm and 6 pm. The court has restricted the number of Hindu worshippers allowed inside the dargah premises for puja to 15 individuals.

The shrine, associated with both a 14th-century Sufi saint and the 15th-century Hindu saint Raghava Chaitanya, has long been regarded as a shared place of worship. However, tensions escalated in 2022 following disagreements over religious rights at the site, leading to communal unrest. To maintain peace this year, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Aland, restricting public gatherings.

Also Read - Ahead of summer, Bengaluru water board to take control over RO water plants in the city

Security measures have been significantly strengthened, with authorities setting up 12 police checkpoints and deploying drones for aerial surveillance. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant stated that while the administration did not mandate shop closures, several local businesses voluntarily shut down as a precautionary step.

The High Court has stressed that both religious groups must strictly adhere to the designated prayer slots while ensuring the site’s existing structure remains unaltered. Any unauthorized modifications to the shrine during the rituals have been strictly prohibited. Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to oversee the implementation of the court’s order and maintain law and order in the area.

(With PTI inputs)