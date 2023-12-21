Karnataka reports two Covid-19 deaths, to ramp up testing to 5,000 per day

Karnataka reported two Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours amid a surge in infections after the emergence of a new subvariant of the virus, called JN.1. Both of the deceased were male, aged 44 and 76, according to news agency PTI. One of them had shown no symptoms, while the other was suffering from difficulty in breathing, the agency said. COVID-19: There were 92 active cases in Karnataka, most of which were mild. (HT PHOTO)

A 64-year-old man from Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, also passed away a few days ago after being infected by the Sars CoV-2 virus, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told media on Wednesday. He added that it is not yet known if he died from the new subvariant. The deceased had been suffering from several comorbidities, including TB infection, hypertension, lung disease, bronchial asthma, pneumonia and heart failure, the Minister said.

Karnataka logged 20 fresh cases, having conducted a total of 808 tests on Wednesday, out of which 407 were RTPCR tests and 401 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The state had a positivity rate of 2.47 per cent.

There were 92 active cases in the state, most of which were mild. While 72 patients were isolated in their homes, 20 were hospitalised, out of which 13 were in general wards and seven were receiving treatment in the ICU. Five patients recovered on Wednesday and were discharged, the state health department's bulletin noted.

Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.89 lakhs, with the case fatality rate standing at 10 per cent. The state's health department recently advised the elderly (those above the age of 60), those with comorbidities (especially kidney, heart, and liver ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers to wear face masks out in public.

The state government also decided to ramp up testing amid the spike in infections, and said officials would increase the number to tests to 5,000 per day in the next three days.

