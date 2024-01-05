Karnataka weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert over Coastal districts

After a brief break from rain, Karnataka state is set to receive showers in its coastal districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing “Yellow” alerts. The warning was issued over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts. The IMD forecasted rain over coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka over the next 48 hours. (PTI)

Both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts saw rainfall on Thursday, which measured about 5.5 mm against the normal average rainfall of 0.11 mm during the month of January, news agency PTI reported. The rain brought respite from heat and was reportedly the result of a whirlwind formed due to low pressure at sea level.

The whirlwind was at approximately 5.8 kilometres (km) above sea level, and caused the downpour in the twin districts, officials indicated. Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in Dakshina Kannada saw significant amounts of precipitation in particular.

The IMD forecasted light to moderate rain over coastal Karnataka, a few places over South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka over the next 48 hours. It also issued a heavy rainfall warning over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru districts, with thunderstorms.

For Bengaluru, the department estimated the possibility of light rain in some areas with a generally cloudy sky. “Fog and mist are very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively,” it said.

Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD said. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted that the average minimum temperature across the state was 15.9 degrees Celsius, recorded at Bidar district. On the other hand, an average maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Uttara Kannada district.

