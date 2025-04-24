Lawyers in Karnataka boycott court in protest against HC judges’ transfers

The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB) boycotted the proceedings at the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday in protest against the recent transfer recommendations involving four sitting judges of the court. The decision to abstain from work was taken during a General Body meeting held on Tuesday, where members of the AAB unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Supreme Court Collegium’s move. Lawyers in Karnataka protest against the transfer of judges.

The association has raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the decision-making process and has accused the Collegium of sidelining Karnataka’s judiciary. “This decision reflects the deep anguish and growing unrest among advocates over the repeated sidelining of Karnataka’s judiciary in key decisions,” the AAB said in a statement, urging other bar associations, including those at the Dharwad and Gulbarga benches, to join the protest in a show of unity to “defend the integrity and independence of the judiciary.” The protest follows a symbolic one-hour work abstention by the association on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court Collegium, on April 21, recommended the transfer of four Karnataka High Court judges: Justice Krishna Dixit to the Orissa High Court, Justice K Natarajan to the Kerala High Court, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar to the Madras High Court, and Justice Sanjay Gowda to the Gujarat High Court. According to a statement on the SC’s official website, the transfers were proposed to “infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of High Courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice.” However, the move has sparked significant opposition within the legal community. Leaders of the Advocates Associations in both Bengaluru and Dharwad have previously written to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, expressing strong objections to the proposed transfers.