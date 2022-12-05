London-based chef prepares Karnataka's Bisibele Bath, Chitranna and more. Watch

A London-based chef has caught wide attention for preparing delicacies from Karnataka as part of a series covering cuisines of different Indian states, one each week. Jake Dryan - Instagram page - said he is “currently making food from every Indian state.”

The food enthusiast started the weekly series covering each Indian state in August, and started with Karnataka five days ago. He has covered Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Maharashtrian, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala delicacies so far. For Karnataka, he started off with Goddu Saaru, meaning Rasam without lentils, and stated: “Karnataka might be the most requested state so far.”

He then made Maddur Vade, a famous snack from Maddur in the Mandya district, and Girmit, a snack made using puffed rice in north Karnataka's Hubballi. This further got social media endorsement. On a Twitter page - ‘Hubballi-Dharwad Infra’ - it was posted, “Hubballi's staple food Girmit goes Global…Jake Dryan, a London based chef has shared a video of him preparing Girmit and savouring it.”

He then prepared Chithranna - lemon rice - and Mysore bonda on day 4 and came to Bisibele bath the next day. “The most requested dish for Karnataka week … a regional delicacy!!!! this was absolutely outstanding!! the cashews made it extra special. i’m sure i made a couple of mistakes… perhaps baby aubergine isn’t authentic and it’s about time i get a pressure cooker LOL. but this like many other recipes was my first time making it!! enjoy your weekend,” he wrote.

Watch the video of him savouring foods from the Karnataka cuisine here:

Dryan has nearly 486,000 followers on Instagram and mostly uses plant-based ingredients in his culinary work.