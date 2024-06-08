 Maintenance, repair works to cause power cuts across Bengaluru till June 12: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maintenance, repair works to cause power cuts across Bengaluru till June 12: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 08, 2024 01:40 PM IST

KPTCL and BESCOM's scheduled maintenance will lead to power disruptions in Bengaluru from June 8 to 12.

Bengaluru is likely to face scheduled power cuts till Wednesday, i.e., June 12 - as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) are in the midst of finishing several impending projects, a report said.

Various areas will experience temporary outages during the specified timings. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Various areas will experience temporary outages during the specified timings. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

ALSO READ | Heavy rainfall triggers electricity disruptions across several areas in Bengaluru

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

These projects include those under periodical maintenance for the first quarter, among many other works. Most of these outages are likely to occur between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier data uploaded onto the BESCOM's website indicated. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that could be affected by power cuts:

June 8 (10 am to 4 pm): Queens Road, Thimmaiah Road, Miller’s Road, Cunningham Road, Ali Askar Road, Chandini Chowk, Miller Tank Bund Road, Bamboo Bazaar Road, Broadway Road, Cockburn Road, Seppings Road, Bowring Hospital, Infantry Road, V V Towers, M S Building, CID, MEG Centre, Raj Bhavan, Vasanthnagar, Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha.

ALSO READ | Amid protests over frequent power outages, LESA to reassess load on sub-stations

June 9 (10 am to 4 pm): Yadiyur, Doddamadure, Manavallli, Kachenahalli, Nagasandra, C T Palya, Thippur, Hemavathi and Chikkamadure.

June 10 (10 am to 4 pm): C Kuppe, Tavarekere, Hakki Maripalya, Hangrahalli, M. H. Palya, T. Bommenahalli, Neelasandra and R Byadarahalli.

June 11 (10 am to 3 pm): Adugodi, Salarpuria Tower, Chikka Adugodi, Nanjappa Layout, Chikka Lakshmaiah Layout, Wilson Garden, Lakkasandra and Laljinagar.

ALSO READ | No end to power cuts in Kharar, Mohali; officials pin blame on overconsumption

June 12 (10 am to 3 pm): Srinagar, Hosakerehalli, Veerabhadranagar, New Timberyard (NTY) Layout, Thyagarajanagar, BSK III Stage, Katriguppe, Girinagar 4th Phase, Wilson Garden, J C Road, Shantinagar, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Lalbagh Road, Sampangirama nagar, K H Road, Subbaiah Circle and Sudhamanagar.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Maintenance, repair works to cause power cuts across Bengaluru till June 12: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On