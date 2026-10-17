Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday asked graduating students of National Law School of India University to protect democracy, constitutional values and not to stop questioning. Never stop questioning, Shivakumar tells young lawyers

Addressing the 34th annual convocation of NLSIU, where the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Supreme Court judges, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru and other judges were present, Shivakumar said a strong democracy always allows its people to question.

"Never stop questioning, never compromise your values and never forget the people," Shivakumar told young graduates.

He urged them to defend democratic institutions, uphold constitutional values and make justice accessible to every citizen.

Emphasising that a strong democracy must allow citizens to question the government, Shivakumar said young lawyers and policymakers had a special responsibility to safeguard the Constitution, "particularly at a time when democratic institutions across the world were facing challenges".

"A strong democracy is not one where everyone agrees with the government. A strong democracy is one where every citizen has the freedom to question the government," he said.

The chief minister called on graduates to question, debate and challenge ideas while also taking responsibility for finding solutions. He said constitutional principles must guide governance, policymaking and public life rather than remain confined to textbooks.

"India does not simply need more lawyers. We need lawyers with integrity, compassion and courage," he said, urging young lawyers to understand the struggles of ordinary people and stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult.

Shivakumar also announced that the Karnataka government will establish a dedicated institute to train law graduates for judicial service examinations and provide continuing education for young lawyers.

He further announced government support for a Start-up Law Clinic at NLSIU, where students, faculty members and lawyers will provide pro bono legal advice to young entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the challenge of judicial pendency, he said crores of cases were pending before Indian courts, with individuals and families waiting for justice.

"For us, it may be just another case number. But for that person, it may be their life," he said, stressing the need to make justice faster, simpler, affordable and accessible to all.

Referring to India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, Shivakumar said development should not be measured merely by economic growth, infrastructure and employment, but also by the dignity, freedom, equality and security of citizens.

He urged law graduates to look beyond classrooms and understand the challenges faced by farmers, workers, women and ordinary families.

"The true purpose of education is not only to build your own future, but also to improve the lives of others," he said.

The chief minister said the youth will play a decisive role in shaping India's future over the next five decades. Recalling the ideals of the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar and the makers of the Constitution, he described justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as the foundations of Indian democracy.

"The greatness of India will not be measured only by how much we grow, but by how fairly we grow," he said, urging graduates to measure their success by the lives they improve and the rights they protect.

Shivakumar congratulated the graduating students and their parents and recalled that he had once aspired to become a lawyer.

However, he said politics had drawn him into public life while he was still a student after he got a party ticket.

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