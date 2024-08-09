Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for asking him to quit public life for facing POCSO (protection of children from child sexual abuses) charges. Yediyurappa said that the truth will come out soon from the court and that Siddaramaiah will get a befitting reply. Pocso case: War of words between BS Yediyurappa and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah(ANI PHOTO.)

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, “Siddaramaiah has to say such things. The time for him to retire and go home is approaching, it is common for him to say such things about others in this age.”

Yediyurappa also said that people will see who will retire soon. “Who will retire, who will not? We will get to know in the days ahead when the case is decided by the court in a few days. Let's decide who will retire after that,” he added.

Siddaramaiah earlier hit out at BS Yediyurappa for asking the chief minister to respond about the MUDA scam and demanded his resignation. Siddaramaiah then said, “Yediyurappa does not have any moral right to make allegations against me and demand my resignation. He should entirely retire from public life as he is an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.”

The case originated on March 14 when Bengaluru police registered a complaint under the POCSO Act against Yediyurappa following allegations made by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

The 54-year-old woman, who had levelled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital in May, due to lung cancer. The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally.