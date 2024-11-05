'Reduce burden on Bengaluru': Map shows city's density crisis, residents push for more cities across Karnataka

A map that has been making the rounds suggests that about a quarter of Karnataka’s population may live in the Bengaluru metropolitan area, potentially ranking it as the third most populous city in India. The findings have sparked discussions about the need for more urban centers in the state to alleviate the pressure on Bengaluru. The map was shared by Siddharth Petare.(X/mapsdaily)

The map was shared by Siddharth Petare, the owner of the social media page MapsDaily.

Check out the map here:

In a response to the newly released population density map, an X user pointed out the striking concentration of residents in Bengaluru, where 25 per cent of the state’s population resides. While cities like Mysuru, Hubli, Belagavi, and Mangaluru also have significant populations, vast areas, especially in the Western Ghats and Malenadu, remain sparsely populated.

“Interesting but not surprising map. 25 per cent of Karnataka lives in Bengaluru. Apart from Bengaluru, Mysore & surroundings, Davanagere-Shivamogga, Hubli-Belgavi stretch, Mangalore, Ballary, Raichur, Kalburgi& Bidar are other major places with significant population. Look at the plain graph in west Karnataka. In the entire Coastal and Large part of Malenadu from Uttara Kannada to Kodagu, only Mangalore stands out as the major urban center ( still not enough though). Ecology is one reason and political irrelevance is another. Need more investments and job creation in Mangalore, Davanagere, Hubli, Kalburgi so that regional balance will be maintained and also burden on Bengaluru can be reduced”, the user said.

Another user said, “Karnataka needs more cities. Ideally, select towns close to existing cities in that region for cheaper land and Greenfield development.”

Reactions from Coastal Karnataka

One user noted, "Coastal Karnataka is good as it is. Any more ‘development’ could easily make it as chaotic as Bangalore & at a much faster rate. Mangalore already feels choked during long weekends, and the same goes for Malnad and Uttara Kannada. Let’s hope these places don’t end up like Blore."

Another user emphasized the neglect faced by coastal regions, stating, "Show me something that has been more ignored than the coastal Karnataka by the Karnataka government. No govt can take a single percent credit for Tulunadu development."

Population Growth

According to World Population Review, Bangalore's population is now estimated at 14,008,300 in 2024. In stark contrast, the city's population was just 745,999 in 1950, showcasing remarkable growth over the decades. Furthermore, the World Population Review predicts that the city's population could reach 18 million by 2025.

