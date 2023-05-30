Siddaramaiah orders probe into corruption allegations pertaining to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation over allegations of corruption in Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation over allegations of corruption in Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) during BJP government's tenure, following a complaint by party leader Priyank Kharge.
Also Read - Karnataka Speaker U T Khader reviews monsoon preparations in Dakshina Kannada
Kharge, who is Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, said a thorough investigation will be done and the guilty will be booked.
"@CMofKarnataka orders investigation into the mismanagement of KKRDB funds. Crores has been diverted to fulfill BJP's hidden agenda and for their own MLAs. As promised earlier, a thorough investigation will be done and the guilty will be booked," Priyank Kharge, who is son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, said in a tweet.
Congress leaders had earlier alleged that some BJP leaders in Karnataka were "hand-in-glove" with contractors and were "misappropriating public funds" released to KKRDB.
Corruption was a key issue of the campaign during the Karnataka elections held earlier this month with both BJP and Congress making allegations at each other.