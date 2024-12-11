SM Krishna's mortal remains taken to his native district Mandya for last rites

The mortal remains of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna have been taken to Maddur, his native place, for the last rites. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours in Mandya district on Wednesday. SM Krishna passed away on Tuesday due to age related issues. (HT File Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru to see moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert till December 13

The Karnataka government has declared three days of mourning on his demise.

According to the notice, "His last rites will be performed with full state honours. No functions and no celebrations will be held in these three days from December 10 to December 12."

SM Krishna passed away early on Tuesday at 92.

Earlier in the day, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt paid last respects to Krishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former CM and former External affairs minister.

Taking to social media X, Modi wrote in his post that Krishna was a remarkable leader and was admired by people from all walks of life.

"SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker," the post read.

Also Read - SM Krishna passes away: Karnataka government declares public holiday on Wednesday

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Further, Siddaramiah wrote that Krishna was also his guide in the early days of him joining the Congress.

"Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well-wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanor and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Minister for Information, Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences and said that the Former CM's vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)