South West Railways launches online train tickets booking app in Kannada

The South West Railways has launched an Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app in Kannada and said that users can now book their tickets with the help of Kannada language. It has been a long-standing demand of people of Karnataka to provide government apps in the native language of the state.

A post from the official Twitter handle of SWR’s divisional railway manager read, “South Western Railway launched UTS mobile app for purchasing unreserved train tickets on 18 01. 23 in Kannada language, with modifications.” The app is already available in iOS and the play store. The railway department also urged the users to avail the online booking facility to avoid congestion near ticket counters at railway stations.

The Kannada language activists have been demanding to prioritize Kannada in South West Railways, including printing the details on tickets in Kannada language. Karnataka has been a very important state for Indian railways as it draws many people from all over the country for education, tourism and even businesses.

South India’s first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated between Karnataka’s Mysuru and Chennai which will travel through Bengaluru. As per reports, the government is also planning to start another Vande Bharat train between Hubballi and Bengaluru to make commuting easy between both the cities. The official announcement on this is awaited.

