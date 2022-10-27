‘Stop Hindi imposition’: Language activists demand Diwali wishes in Kannada

The debate over Kannada language and Hindi imposition in the southern states has erupted on Twitter again after Diwali wishes came in English and Hindi, but not in the local language.

Netizens flooded Twitter with posts highlighting that Kannada is the last language in line in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, which has a significant Hindi-speaking population. “First Class English. Second Class Hindi. Third Class Kannada in Kempe Gowda International airport, Bengaluru. The H'ble PM of India will inaugurate a statue of #KempeGowda on Nov 10 here and garner all Hindu Vokkaliga votes for BJP in Karnataka,” a user tweeted.

Diwali wishes and posts from corporate offices were also on language activists' radar. "Successfully made my Hindian HRs delete our company's LinkedIn post on sending Deepavali wishes in both English and Hindi script. We successfully pushed them to post in English and Kannada 😎. Having their office in Bengaluru, that's the least they could do. #StopHindilmposition," another said.

Successfully made my Hindian HRs delete our company's LinkedIn post on sending Deepavali wishes in both English and Hindi script. We successfully pushed them to post in English and Kannada 😎. Having their office in Bengaluru, that's the least they could do. #StopHindilmposition — Reshma (@Reshma_PSV) October 24, 2022

Along the same lines, a pro-Kannada user posted, “Today's office in Bengaluru!! Our org is celebrating Deepawali/Diwali and they only prefer Hindi & Hindi culture !! MNCs talk abt diversities but they never follow. I can read the lines but can't understand!! Dear Kannadigas Happy bankrupt!! that's what #HindiImposition does!”

A popular clothing store in Bengaluru also came under fire as customers demanded to be served in their own language. “@pothysonline.. it’s Deepawali in Namma Bengaluru and not Diwali. Change the content immediately @KannadaGrahaka,” a netizen called Vinay Bharadwaj wrote.

@pothysonline .. it?s Deepawali in Namma Bengaluru and not Diwali. Change the content immediately @KannadaGrahaka pic.twitter.com/VZuREnRZHA — Vinay Bharadwaj (@vinaynbharadwaj) October 24, 2022

Despite being called a global city and being the tech hub of the country, Bengaluru cyberspace, primarily Twitter, continues to witness these debates time and again.