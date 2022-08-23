This Teachers' Day, Bengaluru civic body's initiative for underprivileged kids
Ten locations in the city are reportedly finalised to start these tuition centers from September 5 in Bengaluru.
Come Teachers' Day, the civic body in the state capital of Karnataka - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - will be launching tuition centers for underprivileged students in the city. Ten locations in the city are reportedly finalised to start these tuition centers from September 5 in Bengaluru.
The civic body will join hands with various non-government organizations in the city, according to a report by the Hindu, and will rope in teachers to teach the students, enhance their skills and help them to finish their homework every day. In each of these tuition centers, around 20 to 25 students will be accommodated and these students will even get a basic training to finish their examinations successfully.
In the initial phase of this pilot project, students from class 3 to class 5 will be given admission and the classes will be held between 5.30 pm and 7 pm on all working days, as per the report. The civic body will provide an honorarium of 3,500 for teachers who teach the kids in these tuitions. The BBMP has also asked interested school teachers and qualified professionals to apply for this pilot project.
The initial tuition centers will be at Cleveland Town PU College and High school, Byraveshwara Nagar High school and PU College, Srirampura High school and PU College. Kasturba Nagar High school and PU College, Mathikere High school and PU College, Austin Town BBMP Boys High School, Ganganagar High School, Padarayanapura High school and PU College, Vijayanagara High school, Pillanna Garden High school and PU College, reported the publication
