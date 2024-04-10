‘Those who garland CM are thugs…’: Karnataka BJP hits out at Cong after security breach incident

Former Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said he was “surprised” about the security breach incident that occurred during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's election campaign the previous day. Speaking about the incident wherein a gun-wielding man went close to the CM and garlanded Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy standing next to him, Narayan said it showcased the "failure of law and order" in the state. Former Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka after a security breach incident.

“I'm surprised. You should see the background, in what condition he has been given exemption. This is questionable. Breach of security exposes and sends a wrong message about how law and order have been handled. Complete failure of law and order since Congress has come to power. There's a complete lapse and failure of security,” Ashwath Narayan told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI.

CM Siddaramaiah was campaigning for the upcoming and much awaited Lok Sabha election, specifically for Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of the transport minister, who is contesting from the Bengaluru South constituency on a Congress ticket against incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya. While campaigning, a man identified as Riyaz by the police later, suddenly climbed on to the vehicle with a gun fastened to his waist.

In this light, the former DCM hit out at the ruling Congress government in the state and expressed his concern over the breach, saying that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anticipates "disturbances" during election time. Leaders from the saffron party have also requested the Election Commission (EC) to deploy paramilitary forces in large numbers, specifically in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat limits, he said.

“We feel that there's going to be a lot of disturbance in law and order which will reduce the voting percentage. We need to send a very clear message. There should not be any fear and the election is the right time to send a message. To send a strong message we have requested the Election Commission to ensure that paramilitary forces are deployed especially in Bangalore Rural Parliamentary Constituency,” Narayan told the agency.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP also took to social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter to bash the CM, writing that those who garland CM Siddaramaiah are “hooligans, rowdies and street thugs”.

"It has been proven that those who garland Chief Minister @siddaramaiah are hooligans, rowdies and street thugs. Gun-wielding rowdies, who used to be seen in the birthday flexes, are now posing in front of the society with guns and garlands in the rallies of CM and DCM. Although the election code of conduct is in force, they are carrying guns and demonstrating like this to intimidate the voters in the area. The @ECISVEEP Commission should immediately take action against the CM," The post read.

(With inputs from ANI)