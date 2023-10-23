News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Two men rob 13 lakh from a parked BMW car in Bengaluru. Video

Two men rob 13 lakh from a parked BMW car in Bengaluru. Video

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 23, 2023 03:52 PM IST

The city police have launched a probe on it and are yet to arrest the accused.

In a shocking incident, two men were spotted smashing the window of a BMW car in Bengaluru and allegedly robbing 13 lakh from it. The city police have launched a probe on it and are yet to arrest the accused.

In a viral CCTV footage, two men wearing masks were seen approaching a parked BMW car on a two-wheeler and started breaking the windows. One of the two men entered the car and picked up a money bag which was put inside the car. Both the accused fled the scene and the incident reportedly occurred on October 20. More details are awaited.

Also Read - Swiggy delivery man goes extra mile to help stranded biker in Bengaluru, wins hearts

The incident has once again raised safety concerns in the tech capital as robbery and burglary cases have rapidly increased in the city.

(This is develpoing story and more details will be updated)

